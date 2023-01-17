Picks, predictions for N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech on Tuesday, January 17

The NC State Wolfpack will hit the road for an ACC matchup with the struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on ACC Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech odds

Spread: NC State -5.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: NC State -250, Georgia Tech +210

NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC) will look to extend its winning streak to four games, coming off an 83-81 overtime victory on Saturday over the Miami Hurricanes as Terquavion Smith scored a team-high 20 points. Leading rebounder Jack Clark hasn’t played since December 30th with a hip injury, while 6-foot-10 Dusan Mahorcic has been out since injuring his knee on December 6th. Check for injury reports prior to game time.

Georgia Tech (8-9, 1-6 ACC) lost three straight matchups including Saturday’s 71-60 defeat against the Pitt Panthers at home despite Deivon Smith scoring 15 points with 11 rebounds off the bench. The Yellow Jackets rate 140th in KenPom overall, including 186 in adjusted offensive efficiency and 108 on the defensive end of the floor.

The Pick: Georgia Tech +5.5

This feels like the perfect time to fade an NC State team that might be feeling a little too good about itself. The Wolfpack grinded out a home win in OT in their last time out with a matchup at North Carolina on deck. NC State could be looking past a Georgia Tech team that won’t have to travel, playing the second of three straight home contests.