Picks, predictions for Texas vs. Iowa State on Monday, January 17

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will travel to face the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tipoff from Ames, IA is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -2.5

Over/Under: 131.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -150, Texas +130

Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) has won three games in a row, most recently fending off the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 72-70 home victory on Saturday. In that game, Texas had to overcome a nine-point deficit at halftime to pull out the close win. Marcus Carr led the way with 20 points and six rebounds for the Longhorns while Jabari Rice had 18 points and four assists.

Iowa State (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) carried a six game winning streak and undefeated conference record against the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The Cyclones were handed their first conference defeat of the season, as Kansas pulled out a close 62-60 victory in a close game throughout. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 23 points, marking back-to-back 20+ point efforts for him and the third time he crossed that scoring threshold in the last five games.

The Pick: Iowa State -2.5

Iowa State has been fantastic at home this season, and that should remain the case in this important Big 12 Conference battle. The Cyclones are playing inspired basketball with key victories in tough road environments, and they nearly knocked off Kansas on the road last Saturday.

Texas has pulled out some close victories over lesser competition, but playing at Iowa State will likely be the Longhorns toughest road test to this point. Iowa State ranks fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom, and the Cyclones should feed off the energy of their home crowd.