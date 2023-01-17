Picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Wisconsin on Monday, January 17

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday, Jan. 17. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET while airing on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Wisconsin -3

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -150, Penn State +130

Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3 Big Ten) has dropped three straight games against Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana respectively. It’s not a coincidence that Badgers’ forward Tyler Wahl did not play in any of those contests. Wahl logged a limited practice recently, and he’s listed as questionable for this game vs. Penn State. Wahl is averaging 29 minutes, 13.2 points, and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, so the Badgers desperately need his presence in the frontcourt to end their current skid.

Penn State (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) hasn’t played in nearly a week, as its last game was a convincing 85-66 victory vs. Indiana on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Nittany Lions have only played three true road games this season, losing to Clemson (101-94) and Michigan (79-59) while beating Illinois (74-59). Penn State likes to score points, and it ranks 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Jalen Pickett leads the charge for the Nittany Lions while averaging 17.6 points per game.

The Pick: Over 129.5

Penn State has gone over the total in six of its last seven games. Wisconsin has gone over in five of its last seven outings. As mentioned earlier, Penn State is an efficient offensive squad, and the Badgers’ defense hasn’t looked sharp in conference play. Through four Big Ten conference games, Wisconsin is allowing an average of 72 points per contest. Look for the Nittany Lions to push things over the total in this game.