Picks, predictions for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on Tuesday, January 17

The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will look to keep their winning streak going when they hit the road for a conference matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores from Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and air on SEC Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds

Spread: Alabama -8.5

Over/Under: 156

Moneyline: Alabama -400, Vandy +300

Alabama (15-2, 5-0 SEC) will go for its seventh straight win after destroying the LSU Tigers 106-66 at home on Saturday as Brandon Miller scored 31 points with nine rebounds and shot 7-of-11 from the 3-point line. The Tide are rated fourth overall in KenPom and inside the top 12 on both ends of the floor in adjusted efficiency. This will be their first game since forward Darius Miles was charged with murder.

Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC) snapped a two-game losing skid with an impressive 97-84 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday behind Tyrin Lawrence, who put up 22 points. The Commodores are rated 88th nationally in KenPom with a top-50 offense but a defense that checks in at 159th.

The Pick: Alabama -8.5

Vanderbilt shouldn’t be able to sneak up on the Tide, which just saw the Commodores pull off the upset over Arkansas over the weekend. Alabama loves to push the pace with an adjusted tempo that rates fourth, while Vandy is 257th in that category. The Tide are far better on both ends of the floor, and a high number of possessions will lead to them eventually pulling away.