Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. Texas Tech on Tuesday, January 17

The No. 21 Baylor Bears will hit the road for a matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPNU. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Texas Tech -2.5

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: Texas Tech -135, Baylor +115

Baylor (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) will go for a third consecutive win after beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-58 at home on Saturday as LJ Cryer scored a game-high 16 points, knocking down 4-of-5 shots from long range. The Bulldogs are led by what they can do on the offensive end of the floor where they rate eighth in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but the struggles come defensively where they are 77th heading into Tuesday’s college hoops slate.

Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) is somehow still winless in Big 12 play as four of its five conference games came by six points or less including Saturday’s 72-70 loss to the Texas Longhorns on the road Saturday. The Red Raiders will check in at No. 31 defensively in adjusted efficiency with an offense that rates 91st, led by Kevin Obanor, who is the team leader in scoring with 15.4 points per game.

The Pick: Texas Tech -2.5

The Red Raiders are way too good to be 0-5 in conference play, and their five-game losing streak will come to an end on Tuesday night. Texas Tech will play at home for the first time in 10 days and should be hungry after such a close loss to the Longhorns. This is the first of consecutive road games for the Bears, and this feels like a spot where the Red Raiders get a win.