Picks, predictions for Clemson vs. Wake Forest on Tuesday, January 17

The No. 19 Clemson Tigers face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET in an ACC matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds

Spread: Wake Forest -3

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Wake Forest -140, Clemson +120

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) are fresh off a win over conference rival Duke to keep their unblemished conference record alive. The veteran team has shot 38% from the perimeter this season while holding opposing teams to 39.4% from the field. They rank No. 1 for adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom

Wake Forest (13-5, 5-2 ACC) beat Boston College in their latest appearance, forcing 15 turnovers in one of their best defensive performances of the season. Led by guard Tyree Appleby, the Deacs bring one of the top offenses in the ACC to the court, shooting 47.2% from the field as a team.

In December, the last time these two teams met, Clemson erased a halftime deficit to win 77-57 over Wake.

The Pick: Wake Forest -3

The Demon Deacons have settled into an offensive rhythm and have covered the spread in five of their last six games. While Clemson was able to pull away in the second half in their last matchup, much of the game was much closer than the final score would appear. With a home court advantage, Wake should be able to cover.