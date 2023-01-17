Picks, predictions for Nevada vs. Boise State on Tuesday, January 17

The Nevada Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-1 MWC) and Boise State Broncos (14-4, 4-1) face off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 17. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nevada vs. Boise State odds

Spread: Boise State -5.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Boise State -230, Nevada +195

The Wolf Pack have won seven of their last eight, with Friday bringing their most recent win over Utah State. Their high-powered defense goes up against Boise State’s even stronger D in this matchup. The Broncos are allowing just 60.5 points per game to opponents, allowing opposing offenses to shoot just 39% from the field at 29% from the perimeter.

Boise State’s has recently won against Wyoming and UNLV. The last time these two teams faced off in late December, Nevada won 74-72. Boise State has home court advantage this time, while the Wolf Pack hosted in the first matchup.

The Pick: Boise State -5.5

This Broncos defense will be able to suffocate the Wolf Pack’s offense at home. They gave Nevada all they could take in December, and Boise State should be able to win and cover in this matchup.