Picks, predictions for UNLV vs. Utah State on Monday, January 17

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels will look to avenge Saturday’s gut-wrenching 82-81 OT loss to the Colorado State Rams when they travel to Logan, Utah to take on the Utah State Aggies. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET and airs on the Mountain West Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UNLV vs. Utah State odds

Spread: Utah State -5.5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Utah State -230, UNLV +195

UNLV (12-5, 1-4) has struggled thus far in conference play, though they did knock off New Mexico State who is now ranked No. 21 in the country. The Rebs have yet to have a star emerge, though fifth-year guard EJ Harkless is certainly trending in that direction, leading the team by averaging 17.3 points per game.

Utah State (14-4, 3-2) lacks star power, but is successful thanks to a well-rounded core. Five players average double figures. The Aggies are a much different team at home where they are 8-1 compared to 2-2 in true road games. They’ll look to get right with some home cooking after falling to Nevada 85-70 in Reno last Friday.

The story of this game may be told on the boards where the Aggies average 36.4 rebounds per game compared to the Runnin’ Rebels’ 35.8. Aggies grad forward Dan Akin, who averages a team high 7.3 rebounds a contest, will be primarily responsible for doing the dirty work and cleaning up misses. Given their more balanced offensive attack, the Aggies are less prone to scoring droughts and are the better bet in this contest

The Pick Utah State -5.5

Utah State plays more inspired at home and will rely on a balanced scoring attack to put away a UNLV team which has lost two straight games. While UNLV should keep it reasonably close for 30 minutes, the Aggies will wear the Rebs down and notch a double-digit win.