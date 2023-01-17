Pick on the spread for Houston-Tulane on January 17

The nationally ranked number one Houston Cougars go on the road Tuesday to face a Tulane Green Wave squad in search of their first win over a ranked team since defeating NC State in December 22, 1999.

Houston Cougars (-10, 148.5) vs. Tulane Green Wave

Houston enters Tuesday ranked second in the country in both overall points allowed on a per possession basis and points per possession allowed away from home, having allowed more than 65 points in just two of their 18 games this season.

The Green Wave will look to break through the defense with a backcourt duo in Jalen Cook and Jaylen Forbes that are combining for 37.5 points and four steals per game for a team is third in the country in fewest turnovers on a per possession basis.

Both Cook and Forbes are shooting at least 89.5% at the free throw line with the team as a collective shooting 82.1% at the free throw line, which ranks second in the country.

For everything that Houston does well on defense, the Cougars do opponents on the free throw line with 22.4% of the points they allow being via made free throws, a percentage that is the 30th-highest among 363 Division I teams.

Houston also looks to play at a controlled pace, ranking 335th in possession per game while Tulane is one of the fastest teams in the country, ranking 11th in possessions per game.

The only other time Houston faced a team in the top 65 in possessions per game this was when they lost 71-65 to Alabama and with Tulane’s ability to maximize possessions with fundamentally sound basketball, the nation’s top team will get more than they bargained for on Tuesday.

The Play: Tulane +10

