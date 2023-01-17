Odds for Tom Brady’s next NFL team this offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in the Wild Card round on Monday night, 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys at home. It was the end to what was wildly a disappointing season for Tom Brady and the Bucs, who were able to sneak into the playoffs via the NFC South division title, which was sort of a joke. Now that the Bucs’ season is over, what next for Brady? Many have speculated he’ll actually retire this time. He could go to another team and try and chase another championship. Here we’ll go over odds for Brady’s next team.

Tom Brady next NFL team odds

There’s a chance the Bucs bring back Brady for another season. Things didn’t go well in 2022, but it was mostly because of injuries and inconsistency. These problems can be addressed, plus it’ll be tough for Brady to go to another team and have a more talented offense. Tampa Bay has the initial edge to have Brady as their QB for 2023.

The Raiders are interesting. Josh McDaniels and Brady are familiar with each other from the Patriots. Derek Carr is out in Las Vegas. Brady is newly divorced and would have a lot to do in Las Vegas. The Raiders really just need a quality QB to run the offense with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller. Brady to Adams would be interesting to see.

Down the board, the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets feel like sleepers. The Titans have a ton of old Patriots connects in the front office and with coach Mike Vrabel, who was a teammate of Brady’s. Bringing in Brady could bridge the gap to Malik Willis or another young QB in a season or two while helping the Titans get back atop the AFC South.

The Jets would be something. While it feels unlikely we’ll seen QBs go to their rivals in the past. New York needs a QB and Brady could be an option if he’s interested and the Jets don’t bring in someone else. At this point, Brady can still make some throws and manage the game enough to not kill the Jets’ chances of winning.