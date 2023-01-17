NFL advises Chiefs, Bills to begin selling tickets for neutral site AFC Championship

The 2023 NFL Playoffs have advanced to the Divisional Round, and we’ve moved a step closer to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game. The Buffalo Bills advanced with a win over the Miami Dolphins. They will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The other AFC Divisional game will see the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

If the Bills and Chiefs both win, they’ll face off in the AFC Championship Game. While the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the conference, the AFC Championship would be decided on a neutral field if it involved Kansas City and Buffalo. Normally the Chiefs would host, but the Bills-Bengals cancellation from Week 17 resulted in a tweak to the rules.

The game would take place in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On Tuesday, the NFL advised the Bills and Chiefs to start selling tickets for the potential neutral site AFC Championship game, per Alaina Getzenberg. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18 with season ticket-holders for the two teams getting priority if they opted in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets. Any other fans interested in purchasing tickets to the neutral site game can sign up to receive a passcode to participate in a presale that will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, January 20, subject to ticket availability.

The Chiefs are an 8.5-point favorite against the Jaguars at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re -435 on the moneyline while Jacksonville is a +350 underdog. The Bills are five-point favorites against the Bengals and -225 on the moneyline. Cincinnati is a +190 underdog.