Hit Canadian series Shoresy returns for a second season on Crave, Hulu

“Yeah, so...” the best spinoff from Canada since The Great One was behind the net has returned for another campaign.

The hit Canadian comedy Shoresy will come back for a second season!

BREAKING NEWS: @CraveCanada has ordered a second season of the hit original comedy #SHORESY!!! pic.twitter.com/k69NNdpMBX — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 17, 2023

The spinoff of the iconic series Letterkenny is centered around a minor league hockey enforcer that wears No. 69 and isn’t afraid to drop ‘em both on and off the ice. But he’s also got the veritable “heart of gold,” making for a show that’s so much more than just sophomoric jokes about the “rockets” in the stands (though there are plenty of those too).

And though he’s been called worse, boys, creator Jared Kesso (who also happens to star as Wayne in Letterkenny and Shoresy in both series) has made a universe that both loves and laughs at its home and native land. It’s so perfectly Canadian, and a love letter to life in a provincial small town. Hopefully he gives ‘em the *&$@! lumber when putting together the scripts for Season 2.

No timeline on when the series will be available has been released, but fans will be chirping on Twitter until that happens.