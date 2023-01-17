Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Haim, and Lil Nas X lead Governors Ball 2023 lineup

The Governors Ball is returning to the New York area on June 9th-11th with headliners Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar as this year's headliners. Other acts include Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Diplo, Lil Baby, Giveon, and more. Throughout the years, Gov Ball has had different homes. There was a period where the festival was at Randall’s Island Park before moving to Citi Field for the past two iterations. Now, Gov Ball will be happening at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale after an exclusive Citi presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, and a fan early access presale starting Thursday, January 19.