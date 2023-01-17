Northwestern postpones Wednesday matchup against Iowa due to COVID-19 outbreak

Northwestern men’s basketball announced on Tuesday that Wednesday’s scheduled road contest at Iowa has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The two schools, along with the Big Ten, are working on rescheduling the matchup for a later date.

The Wildcats were last in action on Sunday when falling to Michigan 85-78. Despite dropping two straight in Big Ten play, they have been one of the surprise teams in the conference with a 12-5 record and are in play for a potential NCAA Tournament bid. The team has been really strong on the defensive end, ranking 15th in defensive adjusted efficiency. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are 12-6 and were are starting to surge with a four-game winning streak. They previously handled Maryland in an 81-67 victory at home on Sunday.

Northwestern is next scheduled for a home matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday and it remains to be seen if that contest will be affected by this outbreak. Meanwhile, Iowa is schedule to hit the road that same day to face Ohio State.