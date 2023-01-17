Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl injury status for Tuesday vs. Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers will return home to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET and the status for senior forward Tyler Wahl is questionable for the matchup. Wahl is dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the last three games for UW. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Jornal Sentinel reported on Monday that the senior had returned to practice for non-contact drills, but his status remained day-to-day.

We’ll update anything that we see here as we get closer to tip-off.

Wahl initially suffered his ankle injury during the team’s 63-60 victory over Minnesota back on January 3, playing just nine minutes before exiting the contest in the first half. The Lakeville, MN, native was the Badgers’ leading scorer prior to the injury, averaging 13.2 points per game along with 6.4 assists. In his absence, the Badgers have dropped three straight. They fell to Illinois and Michigan State before getting roasted by Indiana in a 63-45 road loss on Saturday.

Wisconsin enters the matchup as a 3.5-point home favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 129.5.