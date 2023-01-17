Houston’s Jarace Walker injury status for Tuesday vs. Tulane

The No. 1 Houston Cougars will hit the road to take on the Tulane Green Wave tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET and freshman forward Jarace Walker is set to return to the court for the contest. CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported on Tuesday that Walker will be available to the road matchup this evening after being sidelined with an illness. He was sidelined for the Cougars’ 83-77 home victory over USF.

Walker has played an important role on this year’s team as UH stands tall as the No. 1 team in the country this week. The 6’8”, 240 lb freshman out of New Freedom, PA, is the second-highest scorer on the team behind Marcus Sasser, averaging 10.4 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game. The last time he was on the floor, he put up 21 points and five rebounds in a 72-59 victory over Cincinnati last Sunday.

Houston enters the game as an 11-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 146.