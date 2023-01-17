NC State’s Jack Clark injury status for Tuesday vs. Georgia Tech

The NC State Wolfpack will hit the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tonight at 7 p.m. ET and senior guard Jack Clark is considered questionable for the ACC showdown. Clark has been dealing with a hip injury and has been out of action since the team’s 78-64 loss to Clemson on December 30. He was declared out indefinitely and hasn’t returned to practice.

A transfer from La Salle, Clark was making an impact for the Pack before going down with the injury. Through 15 games, the Cheltenham, PA, averaged 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Despite his absence, NC State has rattled off three straight victories. The Wolfpack picked up victories over Duke and Virginia Tech before surviving an 83-81 overtime tilt against Miami this past Saturday.

NC State enters tonight contest as a six-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 143.5.