Injury status for Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler vs. Georgia on Tuesday

The Kentucky Wildcats host the Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC matchup on Tuesday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Senior Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler did not play in Kentucky’s huge win over No. 5 Tennessee earlier this week, as he was ruled out with a left shoulder injury, but head coach John Calipari said that Wheeler participated in Monday’s practice ahead of the Georgia game.

Wheeler is considered a game-time decision for the Tuesday evening matchup, but he will certainly be itching to play — the guard transferred from Georgia to Kentucky after the 2020-21 season, so he will have the opportunity to face his former team of two years. Wheeler is averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 assists for the Wildcats this season. He added 10.1 points and 6.9 assists per night last season.

Kentucky enters as an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 134.5.