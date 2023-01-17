Injury status for North Carolina forward Pete Nance vs. Boston College on Tuesday

The North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Heels forward Pete Nance is questionable for the matchup. He has missed several games with a back injury that he sustained on December 30 and aggravated in early January.

He was questionable ahead of UNC’s Saturday game against Louisville and even dressed for the game, but did not play. He may be able to return to the court for the Tuesday ACC matchup. He has not appeared on the court since January 4.

The senior has averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. In the 2021-22 season, he was averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. In his absence, the Tar Heels have notched wins over Louisville and Notre Dame, though they fell to No. 13 Virginia.

The Tar Heels enter the game as 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 145.5.