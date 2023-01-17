Injury status for Butler forward Manny Bates vs. Creighton on Tuesday

The Creighton Bluejays take on the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The status of Bulldogs forward Manny Bates, a grad transfer from NC State, is questionable after he sat out of Butler’s game against Villanova on January 13 with a knee injury.

Bates leads the team in rebounds with 5.9 per game, and is one of the team’s two top scorers with 12.6 points per game. It is unclear when he sustained the knee injury, but he sat out of the second half of the Bulldogs’ game against St. John’s. Per head coach John Matta, Bates had been playing through a knee injury and had a procedure to address it, which may point to an extended absence.

Bates missed all but one game of his senior season at NC State with a shoulder injury before transferring to the Big East. Creighton enters the game as seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total for the game set at 139.5.