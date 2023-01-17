Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury set for February 25, per report

It looks like we’ll finally have a fight between the No. 1 boxer in terms of PPV sales in the United States, and the world heavyweight champion ... ’s brother.

Per combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a go for February 25.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 17, 2023

This fight was booked for December 18 of last year, but Fury pulled out due to illness that Paul went on to question multiple time on all his platforms.

Despite the highly-questionable opponents of both competitors, both men are undefeated as Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) has yet to step into the ring with an actual professional fighter. Fury (8-0, 4KOs) has, but he has come nowhere near fighting someone in contention for a sanctioned title.

Due to ongoing visa issues regarding Fury and his association with a promoter sanctioned by the United States government, it’s likely this fight takes place in Europe or perhaps the Middle East. Once we have a location and a broadcast/PPV partner, we’ll add that here.

This should be a big draw for fans across multiple continents, as the non-title fights take up as much oxygen as those actually competing for belts in the modern era of the sport.