 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury set for February 25, per report

The super fight between boxing-adjacent combatants allegedly has a date and location.

By Collin Sherwin
Jake Paul throws a left on Anderson Silva of Brazil during their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena a on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It looks like we’ll finally have a fight between the No. 1 boxer in terms of PPV sales in the United States, and the world heavyweight champion ... ’s brother.

Per combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a go for February 25.

This fight was booked for December 18 of last year, but Fury pulled out due to illness that Paul went on to question multiple time on all his platforms.

Despite the highly-questionable opponents of both competitors, both men are undefeated as Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) has yet to step into the ring with an actual professional fighter. Fury (8-0, 4KOs) has, but he has come nowhere near fighting someone in contention for a sanctioned title.

Due to ongoing visa issues regarding Fury and his association with a promoter sanctioned by the United States government, it’s likely this fight takes place in Europe or perhaps the Middle East. Once we have a location and a broadcast/PPV partner, we’ll add that here.

This should be a big draw for fans across multiple continents, as the non-title fights take up as much oxygen as those actually competing for belts in the modern era of the sport.

More From DraftKings Nation