Mighty Morphin Power Rangers special coming to Netflix

If you grew up in the ‘90s you probably woke up early on Saturday morning to check out your favorite cartoons. You also probably remember being a huge Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fan. Well, we’ve got some good news. The Power Rangers are returning. Yes, the original cast is back and will have a new special on Netflix: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once and Always.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — a scripted, stand-alone 30th anniversary special premiering April 19 — will reunite some of the franchise’s most beloved Rangers, including original stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, and Barbara Goodson aka the voice of Rita Repulsa! pic.twitter.com/3Jn1qo9vPS — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2023

The original show aired back in 1993 on Fox and ran for three seasons. It was so widely popular that it spawned a movie in 1995. You may be familiar with the movie reboot that was made in 2017. The original Power Rangers were Jason (red), Zack (black), Billy (blue), Kimberly (pink), Trini (yellow) and Tommy (white). The special is celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers.

Jason David Frank, who played Tommy the White Ranger, tragically passed away back in November at age 49. It feels right that the Power Rangers will reassemble and perhaps we’ll see a tribute to the late ranger somewhere in the special. We should also see Zordon, the leader of the Power Rangers, as well as his trusty sidekick Alpha 5. As for villains, Rita Repulsa will likely fit in somewhere as well as Lord Zedd.