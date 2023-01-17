How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on January 17

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just one week removed from the annual New Year’s Evil special and the developmental brand will now turn its attention towards the Vengeance Day pay-per-view in Charlotte on February 4. We’ll see what’s in store for tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, January 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller in their title match at New Year’s Evil last week, but not in a fashion that satisfied anyone. During the bout, the ring ropes broke on numerous occasions and after taking a spill to the outside, the broken ropes prevented Waller from getting back into the ring to answer the 10 count. With both men upset at the count out decision, Shawn Michaels declared that they will meet again at Vengeance Day in a steel cage match. We’ll get both men’s reactions to this development tonight.

The main event of last week’s special featured the 20-women No. 1 contender’s battle royal, a match that ended with both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction standing tall. The tag team partners were the final two standing in the match and both eliminated the other at the same time. As a result, they were both declared the No. 1 contender’s and will compete in a triple threat match with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Vengeance Day. We’ll see if the duo can cooperate to take down Perez or will turn on each other for their own title aspirations.

Gallus returned from a lengthy suspension last week and made a huge impact. The group took out Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to enter the tag team gauntlet match, defeating Pretty Deadly to become the No. 1 contender’s for the NXT Tag Team Champions. Tonight, we’ll get Gallus taking on Briggs/Jensen and we’ll also hear from the tag champs The New Day.

Also on the show, Apollo Crews will team up with Axiom to battle Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.