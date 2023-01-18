Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, January 18

We have a busy Wednesday slate in the NBA with nine games tipping off tonight. Here, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props across the league courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mason Plumlee over 14.5 points (+100)

The Charlotte Hornets are struggling on a five-game losing streak at the moment and will try to break it when visiting the equally woeful Houston Rockets tonight. Plumlee has been getting over 30 minutes on the floor during that stretch and has averaged 16.6 points during the losing streak. I’ll predict he gets at least 15 tonight and take the over.

Myles Turner over 9.5 rebounds (+105)

The Indiana Pacers hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight and the Thunder have been besieged on the boards, giving up a league-high 47.4 rebounds per game. That presents on an opportunity for a forward like Turner to up his stats. He is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game and I’ll predict that he gets at least 10 against this OKC team tonight.

Jalen Brunson over 2.5 threes (+150)

The New York Knicks will host the Washington Wizards this evening and this is an opportunity to show off his prowess from downtown a bit. He has drained at least three threes in five of his last seven outings and I’ll take the over and say that he accomplished that tonight.