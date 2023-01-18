NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 18

We’ve got a nine-game slate on Wednesday night in the NBA and plenty of injury news to monitor that should be impactful. Luka Doncic and LeBron James headline the list of players who could be in/out. Donovan Mitchell is also doubtful for the Cavaliers, which should open up some value. We’re going to take a look at some plays below.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

KJ Martin, HOU vs. CHA, $4,600

The Rockets-Hornets game is going to be very popular for stacking on tonight’s slate. There are a few injuries that could open things up. Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable to play for Houston. If he sits, expect Martin to get plenty of usage. KJ has been great over the past five games, averaging around 30 minutes and just north of 25 fantasy points per contest. Martin feels like a very safe chalk play on the slate.

Jaden Hardy, DAL vs. ATL, $3,900

If Doncic ends up sitting, there will be a lot of minutes and usage to go around. Doncic sat last game and the Mavericks allowed 140 points but also scored 123. Hardy came off the bench and played 27 minutes, scoring 25 points mostly in garbage time. The line right now is Mavs -2, so the thought it that Doncic returns and it’s a close game. If Doncic is out, the game may still be competitive. Hardy’s ability to fill it up off the bench makes him valuable. He should still see some run if Doncic is out.

Troy Brown Jr., LAL vs. SAC, $3,900

LeBron may end up sitting as he’s questionable to play vs. the Kings tonight. If that’s the case, the Lakers’ rotation is super thin. Brown may need to play more than 30 minutes and that should allow him to get there to return value. He’s played at least 30 minutes in four of the past five games. The Lakers-Kings total is also insanely high at 245 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. It’ll be a good place to stack with or without James playing.