Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Mavericks on Wednesday

The first game of ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader this evening will feature the Atlanta Hawks hitting the road to face the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta (22-22) has somehow rattled off three straight victories in the midsts of its mid-seaOson turmoil and last downed the Heat in a 121-113 victory on Monday. The Hawks led throughout the entire afternoon and built their lead up to 26 at one point. Dejounte Murray stepped up with 28 points and seven assists in the win.

Dallas (24-21) dropped back-to-back games to the Trail Blazers over the weekend, last falling in a 140-123 loss on Sunday. This was a three-point game heading into the fourth quarter before Portland took off and outscored the Mavs 42-28 in the final period. Spencer Dinwiddie led with 28 points and nine assists in the loss. Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and is listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.

Dallas enters tonight’s game as a two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 233.

Hawks vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2

Dallas is the worst team in the league against the spread at 15-28-2. However, having Doncic back on the floor with an extra day of rest should make the difference against a Hawks team that tried to give away its huge lead against the Heat on Monday. I’ll predict that the Mavs buck the trend and cover easily tonight.

Over/Under: Over 233

These are two of the more over-friendly teams in the league with it cashing in over 54% of their games. I’ll predict that both teams combine for a relatively high total tonight.