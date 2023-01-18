Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

A busy Wednesday slate in the NBA tonight will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers hitting the road to face the red hot Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET.

Cleveland (28-17) came out on the winning end of things on Monday, downing the Pelicans in a 113-103 victory. The Cavs were trailing by three heading into the fourth quarter before taking complete control, starting off on an 11-0 run and carrying that through the end of the game for the win. Darius Garland stepped up with 30 points and 11 assists in the winning effort. Donovan Mitchell left Monday’s contest with a groin injury and is doubtful for tonight’s showdown.

Memphis (30-13) is riding a 10-game winning streak into tonight’s contest and last torched the Suns in a 136-106 beatdown on Monday, The Grizz grabbed the lead in the second quarter and continued to pile on through the afternoon. They outmuscled Phoenix down low, outrebounding them 51-37 and outscoring them in the paint 66-54. Ja Morant dropped 29 points and seven assists in the victory. Despite the win streak, the Grizzlies trail the Nuggets by a half game for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Memphis enters this game as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 228.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -7.5

Both of these teams are among the best teams against the spread in the NBA and it should be a competitive battle. When you break it down however, the Grizzlies are 12-7-1 ATS as a home favorite while the Cavs are 2-6 ATS as a road underdog. With Mitchell potentially not suiting up for the visitors, I trust Memphis to continue handling its business tonight.

Over/Under: Over 228

Memphis has been lighting up the scoreboard during this run and are the first team since 1985 to score at least 115 points in every game of a 10-game win streak. That’s an impressive trend and the Grizz should be able to continue that tonight. On the other side, the Cavs should be able to hold up their end of the stick and push the over even without the services of Mitchell.