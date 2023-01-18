Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

A busy Wednesday slate in the NBA tonight will feature the Miami Heat hitting the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.

Miami (24-21) had its three-game winning streak snapped on Monday, falling to the Hawks 121-113. The Heat were outpaced from the opening tip as they trailed for the entire contest and were down by 26 at one point in the afternoon. Jimmy Butler led with 34 points in the loss.

New Orleans (26-18) also dropped its matchup on Monday, falling to the Cavaliers in a 113-103 loss. The Pelicans were leading by three heading into the fourth quarter before Cleveland grabbed control by opening the final period on an 11-0 run. From there, N.O. was unable to catch back up. Jonas Valanciunas put together another double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Kyle Lowry is experiencing some discomfort in his left knee and is questionable for this matchup for the Heat. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson is once again out for the Pelicans as he still deals with hamstring injury.

Miami enters this game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 219.5.

Heat vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +3

New Orleans has split its last four games with varying results. The Pelicans have done well as a home underdog this year, posting a 4-2 record against the spread in that category. If they don’t squander a late lead like on Monday, they should be able to at least keep things close if not pull out the outright win. Take the Pels to cover.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

This is a battle of the over-friendly Pelicans vs. the under-friendly Heat. Miami is holding opponents to just 108.8 points per game, the second-best defensive average in the league. The visitors will make the home team work for all of the baskets tonight, so take the under.