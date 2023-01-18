Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The second game of ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader this evening will feature the Minnesota Timberwolves hitting the road to face the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET.

Minnesota (22-23) had a hiccup on Monday, getting edged by Utah in a 126-125 setback. The Jazz cut into the Wolves’ fourth-quarter lead and made this a tight one down the stretch. With four seconds left, Jordan Clarkson was able to step to the free throw line and break a tie to put the Jazz up by one. Jaden McDaniels’ ensuing three-point attempt at the last second missed the mark, allowing for Utah to escape with the ‘W’. Anthony Edwards delivered 29 points and five assists in the loss.

Denver (31-13) has rattled off seven straight victories to maintain its spots on top of the Western Conference and downed Portland in a 122-113 victory last night. The Nuggets held firm control of this matchup for most of the night and held off the Trail Blazers despite a 44-point effort from Damian Lillard. Nikola Jokic dropped 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win. Shooting 13-14 from the field, this was the second time he has dropped a triple-double while shooting 90% from the field. The only other person in NBA history to do that is Wilt Chamberlain.

Anthony Edwards (hip) and Rudy Gobert (groin) are both listed as questionable for this matchup for Minnesota. Gobert has played just a combined 18 minutes over the past two games.

Denver enters the game as an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 237.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -8.5

Denver has been dominant throughout this win streak as eight of its nine victories have come by at least nine points. Denver is 12-8-1 against the spread this season a home favorite this season while the Timberwolves are 3-8 as a road underdog. Picking Jokic and company to cover here is the easy pick.

Over/Under: Under 237.5

237.5 is a high bar for this contest and with the Nuggets playing their third game in four days, I’ll predict the under cashes here.