Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Lakers on Wednesday

A busy Wednesday slate in the NBA tonight will feature the Sacramento Kings hitting the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Sacramento (24-18) is riding a four-game winning streak heading into tonight and last blasted San Antonio in a 132-119 victory on Sunday. The third quarter made the difference in this matchup as the Kings established control by outscoring the Spurs 39-26 during the period. Domantas Sabonis put up 18 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists in the victory.

Los Angeles (20-24) ended a three-game losing streak on Monday by pulling past Houston in a 140-132 victory on Monday. Holding a four-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Lakers jumped out on a 9-0 run and was able to keep their distance from the Rockets for the rest of the game. LeBron James dropped 48 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in the win. He is dealing with ankle and is questionable for this matchup.

Sacramento enters this game as a slight two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 247.

Kings vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -2

Sacramento is 13-9 against the spread as the favorite this season while Los Angeles is 14-18-1 ATS as underdogs. James’ status with his ankle injury is something to factor when making a pick here and I’ll still lean with the Kings to cover regardless if he plays or not.

Over/Under: Over 247

247 is a huge hurdle and I’ll predict that both teams will combine to clear it. Sacramento in particular has put up at least 130 points in its previous five outings and that combined with a modest offensive performance from L.A. should do the trick.