Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 American Express

The 2023 American Express will see some of golf’s top professionals pair up with amateurs to take on three different courses in La Quinta, California. The field, which includes Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele, will play at the PGA West Stadium Course, the La Quinta Country Club, and the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course over the first three days of the tournament.

After 54 holes, there will be a cut for the pros and the amateurs will be done. In 2022, Hudson Swafford won the tournament with a final score of -23, beating Tom Hoge by two strokes. Rahm is this year’s favorite to win, with his odds coming in at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The forecast calls for cool temperatures and sunny skies in the Coachella Valley this week. Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 American Express starting Thursday, January 19 and ending Sunday, January 22.

Thursday, January 19

Hi 62°, Low 38°: Mostly sunny, 11% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds

Friday, January 20

Hi 63°, Low 37°: Sunny, 1% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Saturday, January 21

Hi 67°, Low 38°: Sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 5 MPH winds

Sunday, January 22

Hi 64°, Low 39°: Mostly sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 5 MPH winds