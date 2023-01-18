Format for PGA TOUR’s American Express tournament in Palm Springs, California

The PGA TOUR heads to the mainland United States for the American Express event. The tournament will take place over four days in La Quinta, California, as a mixed group of pros and amateurs play three different golf courses — the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course, the La Quinta Country Club, and the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course.

While professionals and amateurs will be paired up, their scores won’t affect each other. The amateurs will compete in their own three-day, 54-hole competition, leaving Sunday to the pros. The amateurs are competing in both a net (after including their handicap) and a gross competition, but even if an amateur’s gross score would have qualified for the cut, they won’t be able to play the final round on Sunday despite actually beating enough pros to qualify.

Each player will play a round at all three courses, which means that a cut won’t happen until after Saturday play finishes up. While full-field PGA TOUR events usually see a cut after 36 holes on Friday, the pros will play 54 holes. The top 65 professional golfers and ties remaining on Sunday will go back to the famously challenging Stadium Course to finish the tournament in the final round.