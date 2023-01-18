LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, January 18

We have a busy NBA slate tonight with nine games set to tip off this evening. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 18

Luka Doncic (ankle) - Probable

Dorian Finney-Smith (right abductor) - Questionable

Doncic sat out of Sunday’s game against the Blazers with ankle soreness but is expected back tonight against the Hawks. Meanwhile, Finney-Smith is expected to be back on the floor for the first time in a month. DFS was averaging a solid 18.7 fantasy points per game in DFS, but I’d hold off on inserting him back into your lineups for a few games.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - Expected to play

Update — Beal is looking probable to play tonight vs. the Knicks.

Beal has missed eight of the last nine games for the Wizards with his hamstring injury and his status is up in the air for their showdown against the Knicks tonight. Kyle Kuzma is averaging nearly 40 fantasy points per game in DFS and is always a viable option, but Monte Morris has also been stepping it up in Beal’s absence.

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - Doubtful

Cody Martin (knee) - Doubtful

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - Questionable

The veteran Heyward has been out of commission since the beginning of the month and is unlikely to play tonight. Continue to consider Jalen McDaniels as a viable fantasy substitute. On the other side, Porter has missed three straight games for the Rockets and his status is up in the air for tonight. While his shooting percentage hasn’t been great, Jalen Green has been also been solid fantasy contributor out of the Houston backcourt.

Donovan Mitchell (groin) - OUT

Mitchell suffered a groin injury in Monday’s win against the Pelicans and is unlikely to go for tonight. Darius Garland will simply slide in to fill the gap while Caris LeVert could see more minutes.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - Questionable

Caleb Martin (quad) - Probable

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) - Probable

Lowry has missed the last three games for the Heat and is questionable to hit the floor tonight against the Pelicans. This is standard operating procedure for the Heat at this point and you should probably continue to consider Victor Oladipo as a viable value fantasy option instead.

Tyrese Haliburton (elbow, knee) - OUT

Haliburton will miss his fourth straight game for the Pacers and that once again opens up an opportunity for TJ McConnell to step up. He provided 29 points and nine assists in Monday’s loss to the Bucks.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD

Luke Kennard (calf) - TBD

John Wall (abdominal) - OUT

Lauri Markkanen (hip) - Available

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) - OUT

George returned from a five-game absence and logged roughly 30 minutes in last night’s loss to the 76ers. He will miss tonight’s game against the Jazz and will most likely be joined by Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to play both games of a back-to-back. This will once again present a chance for Normal Powell to become a nice value play in DFS.

Markkanen’s status is up in the air for tonight’s game with his hip injury. If he’s unable to go, Malik Beasley will slide into his role.

Anthony Edwards (hip) - Questionable

Rudy Gobert (groin) - Questionable

Taurean Prince (ankle) - Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf) — OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) — OUT

The T-Wolves may be without Gobert and Edwards for their matchup vs. the Nuggets tonight. Edwards missed the previous game against the Jazz, a 126-125 loss, in which Gobert played just five minutes.

LeBron James (ankle) - Questionable

Austin Reaves (hamstring) - OUT

Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT

Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

The biggest injury question of the day surrounds the status of LeBron James, who has been playing through left ankle soreness for quite some time. He dropped 48 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in Monday’s victory over the Rockets and has carried the weight for the Lakers with Antony Davis still out. A forward to consider if James doesn’t go tonight is Troy Brown Jr., who has logged over 30 minutes in four of their last five games.