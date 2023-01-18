LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, January 18

We have a busy NBA slate tonight with nine games set to tip off this evening. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 18
Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic (ankle) - Probable
Dorian Finney-Smith (right abductor) - Questionable
Doncic sat out of Sunday’s game against the Blazers with ankle soreness but is expected back tonight against the Hawks. Meanwhile, Finney-Smith is expected to be back on the floor for the first time in a month. DFS was averaging a solid 18.7 fantasy points per game in DFS, but I’d hold off on inserting him back into your lineups for a few games.
New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - Expected to play
Update — Beal is looking probable to play tonight vs. the Knicks.
Beal has missed eight of the last nine games for the Wizards with his hamstring injury and his status is up in the air for their showdown against the Knicks tonight. Kyle Kuzma is averaging nearly 40 fantasy points per game in DFS and is always a viable option, but Monte Morris has also been stepping it up in Beal’s absence.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - Doubtful
Cody Martin (knee) - Doubtful
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - Questionable
The veteran Heyward has been out of commission since the beginning of the month and is unlikely to play tonight. Continue to consider Jalen McDaniels as a viable fantasy substitute. On the other side, Porter has missed three straight games for the Rockets and his status is up in the air for tonight. While his shooting percentage hasn’t been great, Jalen Green has been also been solid fantasy contributor out of the Houston backcourt.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Donovan Mitchell (groin) - OUT
Mitchell suffered a groin injury in Monday’s win against the Pelicans and is unlikely to go for tonight. Darius Garland will simply slide in to fill the gap while Caris LeVert could see more minutes.
Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Lowry (knee) - Questionable
Caleb Martin (quad) - Probable
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) - Probable
Lowry has missed the last three games for the Heat and is questionable to hit the floor tonight against the Pelicans. This is standard operating procedure for the Heat at this point and you should probably continue to consider Victor Oladipo as a viable value fantasy option instead.
Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tyrese Haliburton (elbow, knee) - OUT
Haliburton will miss his fourth straight game for the Pacers and that once again opens up an opportunity for TJ McConnell to step up. He provided 29 points and nine assists in Monday’s loss to the Bucks.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD
Luke Kennard (calf) - TBD
John Wall (abdominal) - OUT
Lauri Markkanen (hip) - Available
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) - OUT
George returned from a five-game absence and logged roughly 30 minutes in last night’s loss to the 76ers. He will miss tonight’s game against the Jazz and will most likely be joined by Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to play both games of a back-to-back. This will once again present a chance for Normal Powell to become a nice value play in DFS.
Markkanen’s status is up in the air for tonight’s game with his hip injury. If he’s unable to go, Malik Beasley will slide into his role.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Anthony Edwards (hip) - Questionable
Rudy Gobert (groin) - Questionable
Taurean Prince (ankle) - Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) — OUT
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) — OUT
The T-Wolves may be without Gobert and Edwards for their matchup vs. the Nuggets tonight. Edwards missed the previous game against the Jazz, a 126-125 loss, in which Gobert played just five minutes.
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James (ankle) - Questionable
Austin Reaves (hamstring) - OUT
Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT
Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT
The biggest injury question of the day surrounds the status of LeBron James, who has been playing through left ankle soreness for quite some time. He dropped 48 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in Monday’s victory over the Rockets and has carried the weight for the Lakers with Antony Davis still out. A forward to consider if James doesn’t go tonight is Troy Brown Jr., who has logged over 30 minutes in four of their last five games.