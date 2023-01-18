How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on January 18

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

The company continues its march through the west coast to begin the year and it continues to plant some seeds for the Revolution pay-per-view coming up in March. We’ll get plenty of action for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, January 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The Elite officially regained the AEW World Trios Championship last week, defeating Death Triangle in a ladder match in the seventh and final bout of their best-of-seven series. The action in that match was fast paced and ended with Kenny Omega climbing the ladder to retrieve the belts for his squad. Tonight, the Young Bucks will be in tag team action when battling Top Flight.

After several months of being out of action with a shoulder injury, Adam Cole officially made his triumphant return to Dynamite last Wednesday. He thanked the fans for their support and offered his gratitude for getting him through a period where he thought his career was going to end. He then declared that he will head straight to the top of the mountain and the rest of the AEW locker room should be on notice. Tonight, we should get an idea of the next direction for the star.

Bryan Danielson is on a collision course with AEW World Champion MJF in the near future and is sharpening up by taking down competition in ring. Last week, Danielson put that Konosuke Takeshita via ref stoppage in a match that was preceded by the champ mocking Takeshita. Tonight, Danielson will go one-on-one with Bandido and we’ll see if MJF appears once again.

Also on the show, we’ll have two title matches to look forward to. TNT Champion Darby Allin issued an open challenge that was answered by the debuting Kushida last week. We’ll also get AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy attempting to put another successful title defense under his belt when battling Jay Lethal.