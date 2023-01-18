Picks, predictions for No. 25 Arkansas vs. Missouri on Wednesday, January 18

We have a midweek SEC showdown this evening as the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks cross state lines to battle the Missouri Tigers at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO, and will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Missouri odds

Spread: Missouri -2

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: Missouri -130, Arkansas +110

Arkansas (12-5, 1-4 SEC) is somehow still ranked despite spiraling on a three-game losing streak and last fell to Vanderbilt in a 97-84 road setback on Saturday. The Razorbacks went into the half with an eight-point lead before the Commodores flipped the script, dropping 63 points in the second half to bury the Hogs. Ricky Council led with 24 points in the losing effort.

Missouri (13-4, 2-3 SEC) did fall out of the top 25 this week after losing two straight, its last loss coming in the form of a 73-64 road setback at Florida on Saturday. The game was tied at the half but the Tigers began to lose the plot down the stretch as the Gators gradually built a lead and stayed on top. Kobe Brown led Mizzou with 21 points, six rebounds, and five steals.

The Pick: Over 153.5

This is a battle of two teams that are starting to trend in the wrong direction and cannot be trusted on the spread with the way they’re playing on defense. Instead, I’ll focus on the total and the fact these are two top 50 offenses in adjusted efficiency. Take the over and expected a high scoring contest between two teams that are trying to falling into a further hole.