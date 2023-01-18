Picks, predictions for No. 15 Connecticut vs. Seton Hall on Wednesday, January 18

We’ll be treated to a midweek Big East showdown in the state of New Jersey this evening as the No. 15 UConn Huskies hit the road to face the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Connecticut vs. Seton Hall odds

Spread: UConn -5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: UConn -210, Seton Hall +180

UConn (15-4, 4-4 Big East) has suddenly hit a wall by losing four of its last five and were toppled in an 85-74 home loss to St. John’s on Sunday. The game was tied at the half and the Red Storm was able to grab control out of the locker room and gradually pull away in the second half. The Huskies were sloppy in this matchup, committing 21 turnovers and 30 personal fouls. Jordan Hawkins led with 31 points and five rebounds but also had seven turnovers in the loss.

Seton Hall (11-8, 4-4 Big East) is starting to find its footing by winning four of its last five, last edging DePaul 71-67 on Saturday. This was a tight contest throughout and the Pirates were able to keep the Blue Demons art bay when Femi Odukale and Al-Amir Dawes sealed the game at the free throw line in the final seconds of the ballgame. KC Ndefo led with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: UConn -5

UConn will hold a distinct advantage on the defensive end, where it possesses the 11th ranked unit in adjusted efficiency vs. Seton Hall’s 112th ranked offense. If the Huskies can clean up some of the sloppiness from Saturday, they should be able to pick up a get-right victory tonight. Take UConn to cover.