Picks, predictions for No. 14 TCU vs. West Virginia on Wednesday, January 18

We have a midweek Big 12 showdown to look forward to tonight as the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs hit the road to battle the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV, and will air on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: West Virginia -2.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: West Virginia -145, TCU +125

TCU (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) ended a two-game losing streak on Saturday when upending Kansas State in a big 82-68 victory. The Horned Frogs were able to grab control of this game in the back end of the first half and never looked back as it ran away for a big victory. They got into their pickpocket bag in this one, compiling 15 steals total. Emanuel Miller led with 23 points and eight rebounds.

West Virginia (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) has fallen flat on its face with five straight losses in conference play, last getting edged by Oklahoma in a 77-76 heartbreaker on Saturday. Tied at 70 in the final minute, OU’s Jalen Hill stepped to the charity stripe twice and buried four free throws to give the Sooners a slight cushion. The Mountaineers could only manage to get back to within one before taking yet another loss in a game where they never led. Tre Mitchell had 16 points and five rebounds in the setback.

The Pick: West Virginia ML

I’m basing this pick just on pure vibes and will. West Virginia is already in desperation mode and it’ll be the hungrier team this evening. With homecourt advantage, I’ll take Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers to get off the mat and pick up the outright win here.