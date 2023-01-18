Picks, predictions for Providence vs. Marquette on Wednesday, January 18

The No. 22 Providence Friars (14-4, 6-1 Big East) visit the No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 6-2 Big East) in a Big East matchup on Wednesday, January 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Providence vs. Marquette odds

Spread: Marquette -7.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Marquette -330, Providence +275

The Providence Friars had their nine-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Creighton in their latest game. They’ve grabbed wins over UConn, Butler, and Seton Hall, and beat Marquette 103-98 the last time these two teams matched up. Their high-scoring offense averages 79.2 points per game.

Marquette comes into this looking to avenge their loss on the road to the Friars. They had a five-game winning streak going before falling to No. 8 Xavier by just four points, but wins over UConn, Villanova, and Creighton highlight their resume. Ranked third in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, the Golden Eagles are led by Kam Jones and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

The Pick: Over 150.5

That 103-98 score from these two teams’ last matchup tells you everything you need to know. Two fast-paced, high-scoring offenses meet on the court looking to get a slight edge above the other in Big East standings and hold onto their top 25 rankings, making the perfect recipe for the over to hit.