Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 18

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET as Big 12 play continues. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -2

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: OK State -135, Oklahoma +115

Oklahoma is coming into this game off a one-point win over West Virginia after losing to Kansas. Their scoring defense is ranked in the top 50, as they allow 63.5 points per game to opponents, and the Sooners’ last three losses have been kept within four points or fewer against top-15 teams.

The Cowboys enter this game on a three-game losing streak. They haven’t found their footing in conference play, with their only Big 12 win over West Virginia. Losses to Texas, Kansas State, and Baylor have gotten progressively worse after OK State kept No. 2 Kansas within two on New Year’s Eve. They’re ranked eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency in the KenPom rankings, but a 137th-ranked offense has dragged the team down.

This is the first time these two teams have met this season.

The Pick: Oklahoma +2

The Cowboys have struggled in recent games, and the Sooners have won two of their last three on the road. As two top defenses go head to head, this game should stay interesting, but the Sooners should be able to cover this on the road. The under is also a good bet for this matchup.