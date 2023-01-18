Picks, predictions for Florida vs. Texas A&M on Wednesday, January 18

The Florida Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) in an SEC matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Texas A&M -4.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -170, Florida +145

The Gators grabbed a win over Missouri in their latest game, and the Aggies are fresh off a huge win over South Carolina this weekend. The last time that these two teams met in Gainesville, the Aggies pulled off a 66-63 victory, and now get home court advantage.

A&M enters on a six-game win streak, second in the SEC, with a top-30 offense in the KenPom rankings. Led by Wade Taylor IV, the Aggies are averaging 78.8 points over their last five games. The Gators haven’t lost since the last time they faced A&M, grabbing wins over Georgia and LSU as they slowly climb the SEC rankings. They bring a strong defensive presence to the floor, allowing 66.4 points per game.

The Pick: Florida +4.5

While A&M was able to pull off the win in Gainesville, Florida comes in with three straight SEC wins under their belts — their first three SEC wins of the season. The Gators are working out the early-season kinks that saw them fall to Florida Atlantic and West Virginia in November, and have stepped up their defense in a big way. They should be able to keep this one tight.