Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Nebraska on Wednesday, January 18

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 B1G) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5 B1G) face off in a Big 10 matchup on Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds

Spread: Ohio State -6

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -280, Nebraska +235

The Buckeyes come in off an overtime loss to Rutgers and Nebraska is fresh off a loss to Purdue as these two teams match up in Lincoln. OSU has now lost four straight, and Nebraska has lost three of their last four.

The Buckeyes bring a solid scoring offense that puts up 78 points per game, though they’ve averaged just 68.3 in the last four losses. They’ve struggled to contain their opponents, as well, allowing 72.3 points per game in their last four as opposed to their season average of 66.3.

The Huskers have pulled off wins over Minnesota and Iowa, but float around the bottom of the conference rankings. They average just 66.4 points per game and allow opponents 67.2 points per night.

The Pick: Ohio State -6

This OSU team has struggled in recent games, but bring a much more complete team to the court, particularly on offense. Nebraska has not found its footing in Big Ten play, and even a home court advantage here won’t be able to help them. The Buckeyes can take this opportunity to pull out of their four-game skid in a big way, and I’m taking OSU to cover.