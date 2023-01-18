Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. LSU on Wednesday, January 18

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers will travel to play the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night from Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. LSU odds

Spread: Auburn -5

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Auburn -205, LSU +175

Auburn (14-3, 4-1 SEC) will go for its fourth consecutive victory as the Tigers are coming off a 69-63 home win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs behind 21 points from Jaylin Williams, who knocked down five 3-pointers. Auburn is a top-20 KenPom team overall and rated 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency with a 59th-rated offense. Starting forward Chris Moore missed the last game with a shoulder injury but will travel for this contest. Check injury reports prior to game time.

LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC) will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss as the Tigers haven’t won since 2023 started. LSU was hammered by the Alabama Crimson Tide 106-66 on Saturday as KJ Williams and Cam Hayes both added a team-high 10 points. The Tigers are barely rated inside the top 100 overall, and they’ll be without reserve forward Mwani Wilkinson, who will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The Pick: LSU +5

It feels like we’ll learn a lot about LSU on Wednesday night coming off a 40-point loss in SEC play, which should be rock bottom in this losing skid. The Tigers have to be extremely embarrassed by a 40-point loss in SEC play, and the energy should be there on Wednesday night as they return to their home floor where LSU is 9-1 this season.