Picks, predictions for San Diego State vs. Colorado State on Wednesday, January 18

The San Diego State Aztecs will travel to play the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night from Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado. The game is slated to get started at 10:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State odds

Spread: San Diego State -5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: SDSU -205, CSU +175

San Diego State (13-4, 4-1 Mountain West) will look to get another winning streak going after ending its streak at six games before Saturday’s 76-67 loss to the New Mexico Lobos. The Aztecs rate 30th overall in KenPom with a 24th-rated defense and 66th-rated offense. Reserve forward Aguek Arop missed last weekend’s game with a groin injury, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available on Wednesday night.

Colorado State (10-9, 2-4 Mountain West) split its first four games of 2023 and picked up a thrilling 82-81 overtime road victory over the UNLV Rebels on Saturday as Isaiah Stevens went off for 33 points with eight rebounds and nine assists. He also knocked down 8-of-16 shots from long range including the game winner in the final seconds. The Rams are 109th in KenPom, and their defense has held them down as they rate 217th in adjusted efficiency, while they are 55th offensively.

The Pick: San Diego State -5

This is a perfect spot for the Aztecs to cover this number as they’re coming out of a loss and would love to get things back on track quickly to stay at the top of the Mountain West standings in the loss column. Meanwhile, Colorado State played consecutive overtime contests and won the last one in such dramatic fashion that the urgency may not be there in this spot. Also, San Diego State is rated nearly 200 spots ahead of the Rams in adjusted defensive efficiency, so there’s a lot to love about the Aztecs on Wednesday night.