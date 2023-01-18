Picks, predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Virginia on Wednesday, January 18

The No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers will get a home matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds

Spread: Virginia -6.5

Over/Under: 127

Moneyline: Virginia -305, Va. Tech +255

Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) will bring a three-game winning streak into this matchup after a 2-2 start in conference play, and the Cavaliers are coming off a 67-58 road victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Armaan Franklin scored 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line with seven rebounds. Virginia rates 12th overall in KenPom including 30th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 17th on the offensive end.

Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) will look to avoid extending a losing streak to six games, and the Hokies haven’t taken the floor for a full week when they lost 82-72 on the road to the Syracuse Orange. Grant Basile led Virginia Tech with 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor with 10 rebounds in the loss. The Hokies rate 45th overall in KenPom and 43rd offensively and 60th defensively.

The Pick: Virginia Tech +6.5

It’s tough to be more well rested than the Hokies after getting a week off during conference play, and they are expected to get Hunter Cattoor back on the court playing his first game since December 21st. In this five-game losing streak, Virginia Tech hasn’t lost any of these contests by more than five points. The Hokies should be plenty motivated with great effort on Wednesday night to keep the deficit within this number.