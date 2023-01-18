2023 Royal Rumble rumors

The 2023 Royal Rumble is fast approaching with the event set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

The Royal Rumble is unique fro every other WWE pay-per-view because it because it operates on the element of surprise. That lends itself to weeks of speculation as the rumor mill begins to ramp up around this time of the year. Below, we’ll keep tabs on some of the rumors that have been floating around the internet in the buildup to the show.

Tuesday, January 17

On Wrestler Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned possible plans to split up Roman Reigns titles at Wrestlemania. Reigns unified both the WWE and Universal titles at Wrestlemania last year and has served as the overarching champion of the entire company. This leads to the speculation of him having a title match on both nights of the show in April.

Thursday, January 12

Edge, Beth Phoenix, Logan Paul, Doudrop

Mike Johnson of the PWInsider reported that Edge and Beth Phoenix are being slotted to return at the Royal Rumble. We haven’t seen the couple since Extreme Rules last October, where Finn Balor defeated Edge in an I Quit match and Rhea Ripley delivered a Conchairto to Phoenix. They would obviously return to get their revenge on the Judgement Day in this situation if this were to happen.

Johnson also reported that Logan Paul could return in some capacity as well as Doudrop. Paul tore his ACL against Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel a few months back and Doudrop has been off tv for months to deal with an unspecified illness.

Monday, January 9

Rumors have flown that the WWE is reportedly interesting in signing both Jay White and Tama Tonga of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Fightful Select reported that Tonga’s contract with NJPW is up in a matter of weeks, opening the door of speculation of him being a surprise entrant. Meanwhile, White’s contract with NJPW reportedly runs out the day of the Royal Rumble, January 28.

Saturday January 7

The WWE released its poster for the Royal Rumble and Sai Mohan pointed out an Easter Egg that could be subtly hinting at The Rock. The corner of the poster features lighting and The Rock always describes himself as “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment”.

Monday, January 2

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer described a potential return of The Rock as the No. 30 entrant in the Royal Rumble as “pie in the sky”. He also mentioned that Aliyah is cleared to return from injury and that the company is making new tag team title belts for the Usos.