No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the Australian Open after falling in straight sets in the second round against unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday night.

Nadal, the tournament’s reigning champion, has been dealing with a hip injury that affected his play. He had to call a medical timeout at one point in the match.

So who is Mackenzie McDonald? The 65th-ranked player in the world, he reached a career-high singles ranking in August 2022, coming in at No. 48 in the ATP rankings. In 2022, he reached the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

The 27-year-old has competed in all four Grand Slam tournaments in both the singles and doubles formats, and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2018 in singles and the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2020 in doubles. He is also an NCAA champion in both singles and doubles, taking home both titles for UCLA in 2016.

Nadal’s odds to win the match were -1200. His pre-match odds to win the tournament were set a +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. McDonald came into the tournament at +10000 and was +700 in this match. Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win, with his odds set at -125 after Nadal’s elimination.

McDonald will face No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round. McDonald opens as a +125 underdog while Nishioka is -155 to win.