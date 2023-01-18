New ‘Scream 6’ trailer to drop Thursday

‘Scream 6’ is set to release in theaters in March and we’re yet to see more than a teaser trailer. That may change on Thursday with the studio and film hinting at a trailer release which should be a bit more significant than the teaser.

The latest in the slasher franchise, ‘Scream 6’ or ‘ScreamVI’ takes place in New York City with the new gang trying to escape the horrors from Woodsboro. In the quick teaser that dropped Wednesday for the upcoming trailer, we see Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) crawling on the ground in what looks like a bodega trying to get away from Ghostface. The initial teaser had the gang in the Subway during Halloween where they see multiple people dressed up as Ghostface.

Last year, ‘Scream 5’ or ‘5cream’ was released as a reboot of the franchise by Radio Silence, the directing and writing team led by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The movie is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The original ‘Scream’ movie was written by Kevin Williamson and directed by the late, great Wes Craven.