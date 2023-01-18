Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 18 & 19

Through the first couple days of the Australian Open, I am 2/2 on picks. Today, I’ll try to extend that streak.

Let’s break down three bets I see the most value in for Wednesday and Thursday’s action on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Casper Ruud vs. Jenson Brooksby

Quite frankly, I’m not sure why this matchup is projected to be so tight.

Ruud hasn’t been in elite form as of late, but the No. 2 seed is still more than capable of handling his opponent tonight, possibly even in straight sets.

Ruud’s record hasn’t been spotless over the last few months, but he has still managed to pull out multiple huge wins over players like Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

It’s not like Brooksby is entering this contest riding an incredible hot streak, either. The 22-year-old has dropped five of his last nine contests. Ruud handled him with ease in their only career matchup in 2022, and I expect the same result tonight.

Novak Djokovic vs. Enzo Couacaud

We’ve only seen Djokovic play one match in Melbourne so far, but he already looks poised to make a run at his fourth Australian Open title in the last five years.

He easily handled Roberto Carballes Baena in Round 1, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Over the last couple years, we’ve seen Novak stumble out of the gates slightly in majors, mostly due to rust. That doesn’t appear to be the case this time around, as he looks locked in.

Djokovic has now won 23 of his last 24 matches. Enzo Couacaud is in decent form, but let’s be real: the No. 191 player in the world has virtually no chance against him.

This should be a quick, decisive victory for the Djoker.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Korda

I rolled with Medvedev in my last article, and I’m sticking with him this time around.

The No. 7 seed has been dominant over the first two rounds, emerging with convincing straight set victories. It’s worth noting that Korda is in solid form entering Thursday’s match as well, having won six of his last seven contests.

These two have faced off only once in their respective young careers, with Medvedev winning 2-1. While Korda should put up a fight, I expect his opponent will once again be too much for him to handle.

Medvedev should manage to cover -5.5 games en route to another victory.

