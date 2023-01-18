NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Lakers vs. Kings

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lakers-Kings. The odds as of 2:30 p.m. ET are +310, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Sacramento Kings

No notable injuries

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot) — OUT

LeBron James 30+ Points

Never doubt a man with the all-time scoring title in his sights.

James has hit another level lately. While it hasn’t necessarily translated to team success, it’s been extremely impressive to see a 38-year-old compete at an elite level. James has scored 30-plus points five times in his last seven games, and he’s coming off a 48-point outing against Houston on Monday.

The Kings and Lakers both rank top-5 in pace, which means this should be a high-scoring affair. If that’s going to be the case, LeBron will have another huge individual night.

Domantas Sabonis Over 6.5 Assists

This is the part of Sabonis’ game that makes him great. Plenty of centers can score and grab rebounds at a high level, but only two can really pass at an elite level. The first is obviously Nikola Jokic, who is really in a tier of his own, but it’s still fair to say Sabonis is an elite playmaker.

He’s racked up seven-plus assists in seven straight games, recording 16 (!!!) just five days ago against the Rockets. He should have no problem picking apart a subpar Lakers defense tonight.

Over 242.5 Points

De’Aaron Fox Over 22.5 Points

Fox has been on a scoring tear as of late, racking up 23-plus points in eight of his last 10 contests.

Not only does this leg go hand-in-hand with Sabonis’ assists, but it’s also a very advantageous matchup for Fox, as the Lakers are one of the worst defensive teams against guards in the NBA.

Fox does most of his damage inside the arc, and with Anthony Davis still out there are no serious interior defensive presences to be concerned about tonight. He should put together another strong performance.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win 197.5 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 Lakers-Mavs Loss -50 Jaguars-Chargers Win (+) 250 -> Total +/- $247.50 -> Current Record 2-4

