Colorado announces 2023 football schedule for Deion Sanders’ first season

Deion Sanders has created a lot of noise since accepting Colorado head coaching job in December and we now know who his Buffaloes will face this fall. CU, along with the Pac-12, officially released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday and it’s a tough one.

The Buffs’ 2023 slate is a balanced one with six home and six road gates but there are some tough draws for Coach Prime and company. Right out the gate, they’ll have to go on the road and face TCU, who is fresh off a surprise run to the College Football Playoff. The following week, Colorado will host old Big 12 rival Nebraska in its home opener. Like the Buffaloes, the Cornhuskers are in a similar situation with first-year head coach Matt Rhule attempting to reboot the entire program.

The schedule makers didn’t do them any favors as they’ll have a brutal two-week stretch at the end of September when going on the road to Oregon before hosting USC. Down the stretch, they’ll have to face the likes of solid teams like UCLA and Oregon State before closing the season at the two-time reigning Pac-12 champion in Utah.

Sanders has brought tons of excitement to the program and is already injecting the roster with talent through the transfer portal. But expectations should probably be tempered with this schedule. Simply going 6-6 and making a bowl would be an incredible improvement for this program.